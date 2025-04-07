Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of H&R Block worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.64 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

