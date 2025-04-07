Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,899 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Target by 37.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 440,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,682,000 after purchasing an additional 119,214 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.24.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

