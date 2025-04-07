Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Viper Energy worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.23. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

