Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $380.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.56 and a 200-day moving average of $414.54. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.31 and a 52-week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 5.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

