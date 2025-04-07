Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 33,027 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,027 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryanair worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 145.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after buying an additional 2,240,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryanair by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,673,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,788,000 after purchasing an additional 980,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,816,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

