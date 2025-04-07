Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5,252.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 59,058 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 6.2 %

DINO stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

