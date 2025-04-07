Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 270.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,282,000 after acquiring an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11,595.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Associated Banc

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.