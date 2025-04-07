Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1,717.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $55.66 and a one year high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

