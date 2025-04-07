Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,455,000 after buying an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,369,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

