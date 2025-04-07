Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 19164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

