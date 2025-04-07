Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 548,750.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after purchasing an additional 431,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s payout ratio is currently 801.25%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

