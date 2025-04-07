Huntington National Bank Buys 109 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of HII opened at $184.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $287.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

