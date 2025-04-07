Huntington National Bank Buys 350 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth about $857,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.