Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,917,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,772,000 after purchasing an additional 113,988 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 245,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HDB. Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

