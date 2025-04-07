Huntington National Bank Has $67,000 Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 779,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,163,000 after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 937,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,896,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 711,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 689,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

