Huntington National Bank Has $88,000 Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Down 9.4 %

Corpay stock opened at $287.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPAY. Raymond James lowered their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.54.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

