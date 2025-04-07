Huntington National Bank Has $96,000 Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 458,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 50,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

