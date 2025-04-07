Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,089 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6,572.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $27.43 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

