Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,089 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6,572.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $27.43 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.