Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Stifel Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after buying an additional 860,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $78.82 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Articles

