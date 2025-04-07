Huobi Token (HT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218,298.38

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $64.17 million and $218,298.38 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.com/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

