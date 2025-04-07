ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $82.21 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. ICON has a market cap of $82.21 million and $8.50 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,070,735,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,305,028 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,070,667,936.834146 with 1,058,296,509.9051921 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.07543622 USD and is down -11.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,709,742.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.