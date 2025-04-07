Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4,136.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

