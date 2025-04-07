Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Holdings Lifted by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 164.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,697 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $727.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

