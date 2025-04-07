Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys £199,485 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Elaine Whelan acquired 58,500 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £199,485 ($257,134.57).
Conduit Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.25) on Monday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 316 ($4.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 549.74 ($7.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £662.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 461.99.
Conduit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. Conduit’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.
About Conduit
Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.
