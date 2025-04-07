Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells $27,682.56 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,888 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $27,682.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,600.40. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIP stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Arteris, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arteris by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arteris by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

