Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $19,055.16 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $19,055.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,580,158.02. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

