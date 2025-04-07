Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $19,055.16 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $19,055.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,580,158.02. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TWST opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $60.90.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
