Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $67,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $156.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,183,234.11. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

