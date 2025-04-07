Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 285,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.06% of Union Pacific worth $1,468,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $212.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.95.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

