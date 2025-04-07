Invesco Ltd. Has $1.37 Billion Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.70% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,373,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.6 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.68 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

