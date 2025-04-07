Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,165,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,938,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $451.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.