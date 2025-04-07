Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $84.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $83.28 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

