Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.87% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $135,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.11 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.