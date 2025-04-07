iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 45930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
