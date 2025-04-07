iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.09 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 525808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,778,000 after purchasing an additional 180,448 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

