iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 159,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 104,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.