iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,447,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,083,000 after buying an additional 409,963 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 230,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,590,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

