iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
