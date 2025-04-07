iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.51 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

