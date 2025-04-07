iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 869360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 10,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

