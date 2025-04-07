iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 266013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

