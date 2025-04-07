iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.80 and last traded at $83.11, with a volume of 50178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

