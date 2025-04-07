iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 58,590 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average volume of 37,589 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. 28,544,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,305,924. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,665,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,948,000 after buying an additional 219,708 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 193,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 172,549 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,301,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,684,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

