iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lessened by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after buying an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.32 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.