iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $181.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average of $221.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.39 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.