iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.88% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $232,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

