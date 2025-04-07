John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 7691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $600.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 980,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,481,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

