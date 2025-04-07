Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $219.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.17. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
