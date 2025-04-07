Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.03 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 60434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

KRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karman from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

