KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 317 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

