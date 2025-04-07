KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,482,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TM opened at $158.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.06 and a 12-month high of $248.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.