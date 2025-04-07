Kin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $336,897.80 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $336,897.80 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 2,757,861,681,637 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
